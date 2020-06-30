All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 209 Marquette Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
209 Marquette Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

209 Marquette Ave

209 Marquette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Village O
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

209 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
209 Marquette Ave Available 01/15/20 Great San Marcos Location - Don't miss this opportunity to secure this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome with a two car garage. Great for students, close to San Marcos University.

3 stories, 1 bedroom located on 1st floor with private bath, Master and 3rd bedroom located on 3rd floor. Living area and Kitchen located on 2nd floor with powder room.

Unit will be completely repainted and new carpet installed

Interior Laundry

Will consider co-signers
Tenants must have excellent rental references and good credit
No evictions

First showing Dec 31st call , text or email for appt.
619 804-3859

Rent $3000.00
Security $2800
Application fee $40 pp

Unit Avail 01-20-20

(RLNE3247560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Marquette Ave have any available units?
209 Marquette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 209 Marquette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
209 Marquette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Marquette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 209 Marquette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 209 Marquette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 209 Marquette Ave offers parking.
Does 209 Marquette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Marquette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Marquette Ave have a pool?
No, 209 Marquette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 209 Marquette Ave have accessible units?
No, 209 Marquette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Marquette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Marquette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Marquette Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Marquette Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego