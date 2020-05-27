All apartments in San Marcos
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:46 AM

206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226

206 Woodland Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

206 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 1B/1BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Balcony and Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Nice 1B/1BA condo available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 651 SF of living space over one level. Located on second floor. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature plank and tile flooring throughout. No Carpet! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Private balcony located off of living room. Washer and dryer located in laundry closet. Bedroom features a walk-in closet. Great location in San Marcos. Community features swimming pool, jacuzzi and gym!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household.
Co?-?sign?e? need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1475
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two (2) pets max for an additional $40 pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MJsTFUuuHk
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Marcos
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony!
- YEAR BUILT: 1990

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5632694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 have any available units?
206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 have?
Some of 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 currently offering any rent specials?
206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 is pet friendly.
Does 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 offer parking?
Yes, 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 offers parking.
Does 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 have a pool?
Yes, 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 has a pool.
Does 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 have accessible units?
No, 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Woodland Pkwy Unit 226 has units with dishwashers.
