Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

1897-217 Matin Circle

1897 Matin Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1897 Matin Cir, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
San Marcos, 1897 Matin Circle #217 - Great location! Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to 78 and 15! - **No Cosigners** Upper corner unit with huge attic storage. New interior paint, new carpet, and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors and counters. Bedroom #2 has high ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. Spacious master with vaulted ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors, double sinks, oversized tub and shower combo. Enjoy the community pool and spa!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5665856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1897-217 Matin Circle have any available units?
1897-217 Matin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1897-217 Matin Circle have?
Some of 1897-217 Matin Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1897-217 Matin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1897-217 Matin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1897-217 Matin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1897-217 Matin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1897-217 Matin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1897-217 Matin Circle offers parking.
Does 1897-217 Matin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1897-217 Matin Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1897-217 Matin Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1897-217 Matin Circle has a pool.
Does 1897-217 Matin Circle have accessible units?
No, 1897-217 Matin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1897-217 Matin Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1897-217 Matin Circle has units with dishwashers.

