1636 Avery Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Morgans Corner townhome in San Elijo Hills, with community pool/spa & walking distance to town center, shops, restaurants, parks & schools. Desirable floor plan with 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath, right in the heart of the Village. Large 1,740 ESF, 2 car attached side by side garage and spacious courtyard. Gorgeous designer upgrades incl. wood flooring, premium carpet, stone kitchen counters, S/S appliances, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting, a/c & more! Fridge conveys. Sorry NO PETS. Move-in ready and AVAILABLE 6/1.