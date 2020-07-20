1636 Avery Road

Amenities
Gorgeous Morgans Corner townhome in San Elijo Hills, with community pool/spa & walking distance to town center, shops, restaurants, parks & schools. Desirable floor plan with 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath, right in the heart of the Village. Large 1,740 ESF, 2 car attached side by side garage and spacious courtyard. Gorgeous designer upgrades incl. wood flooring, premium carpet, stone kitchen counters, S/S appliances, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting, a/c & more! Fridge conveys. Sorry NO PETS. Move-in ready and AVAILABLE 6/1.