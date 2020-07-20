All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, CA
1636 Avery Road
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

1636 Avery Road

1636 Avery Road · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Morgans Corner townhome in San Elijo Hills, with community pool/spa & walking distance to town center, shops, restaurants, parks & schools. Desirable floor plan with 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath, right in the heart of the Village. Large 1,740 ESF, 2 car attached side by side garage and spacious courtyard. Gorgeous designer upgrades incl. wood flooring, premium carpet, stone kitchen counters, S/S appliances, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting, a/c & more! Fridge conveys. Sorry NO PETS. Move-in ready and AVAILABLE 6/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Avery Road have any available units?
1636 Avery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Avery Road have?
Some of 1636 Avery Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Avery Road currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Avery Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Avery Road pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Avery Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1636 Avery Road offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Avery Road offers parking.
Does 1636 Avery Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Avery Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Avery Road have a pool?
Yes, 1636 Avery Road has a pool.
Does 1636 Avery Road have accessible units?
No, 1636 Avery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Avery Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Avery Road has units with dishwashers.
