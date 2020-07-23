1543 Bitterroot Court

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in San Marcos - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this fully remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom home in San Marcos. 4 nice size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel gas range, dishwasher and microwave. New cabinets and granite countertops. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled. New flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout. Nice fireplace in the living room. This property has a 2 car attached garage, with washer and dryer hookups, and a large backyard.



12 Month Lease

Excellent Credit and Rental History Required

Qualifications: 700+ Credit Score and 3x monthly rent in gross income

Monthly Rent: $2,945.00

Security Deposit: $2,945.00

Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18

No Pets

No Smoking

Tenant pays for SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Renters Insurance and Cable (if desired)



For More information please call/text/email:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

david@bre-sd.com

DRE# 00546581



James Burmeister

Broker DRE #00546581

Eviction Attorney #096897



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5966795)