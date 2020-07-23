1543 Bitterroot Court

Amenities
Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in San Marcos - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this fully remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom home in San Marcos. 4 nice size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel gas range, dishwasher and microwave. New cabinets and granite countertops. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled. New flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout. Nice fireplace in the living room. This property has a 2 car attached garage, with washer and dryer hookups, and a large backyard.
12 Month Lease
Excellent Credit and Rental History Required
Qualifications: 700+ Credit Score and 3x monthly rent in gross income
Monthly Rent: $2,945.00
Security Deposit: $2,945.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
No Pets
No Smoking
Tenant pays for SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Renters Insurance and Cable (if desired)
For More information please call/text/email:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
david@bre-sd.com
DRE# 00546581
James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897
