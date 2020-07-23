All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1543 Bitterroot Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1543 Bitterroot Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1543 Bitterroot Court

1543 Bitterroot Court · (760) 452-0979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1543 Bitterroot Court, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1543 Bitterroot Court · Avail. now

$2,945

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in San Marcos - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this fully remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom home in San Marcos. 4 nice size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel gas range, dishwasher and microwave. New cabinets and granite countertops. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled. New flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout. Nice fireplace in the living room. This property has a 2 car attached garage, with washer and dryer hookups, and a large backyard.

12 Month Lease
Excellent Credit and Rental History Required
Qualifications: 700+ Credit Score and 3x monthly rent in gross income
Monthly Rent: $2,945.00
Security Deposit: $2,945.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
No Pets
No Smoking
Tenant pays for SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Renters Insurance and Cable (if desired)

For More information please call/text/email:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
david@bre-sd.com
DRE# 00546581

James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5966795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Bitterroot Court have any available units?
1543 Bitterroot Court has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Bitterroot Court have?
Some of 1543 Bitterroot Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Bitterroot Court currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Bitterroot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Bitterroot Court pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Bitterroot Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1543 Bitterroot Court offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Bitterroot Court offers parking.
Does 1543 Bitterroot Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 Bitterroot Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Bitterroot Court have a pool?
No, 1543 Bitterroot Court does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Bitterroot Court have accessible units?
No, 1543 Bitterroot Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Bitterroot Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Bitterroot Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1543 Bitterroot Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity