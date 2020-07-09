1418 Leslie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. Clean and bright home with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet, paint and more! Kitchen has new range and hood. Spacious master bedroom with private bathroom. Two car garage. Good size low maintenance backyard. Walk to nearby parks and schools. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and more.

Available now! Trinity Management, Inc. (Lic # 10339785) follows Fair Housing Laws. Please review information below if interested.

1. Please submit any showing requests or questions through this advertising platform. Please do not submit multiple requests or contact as this only slows the process down.

2. Move in to be within two weeks of available date.

3. Each adult will be required to submit an application. Application and instructions at www.trinitypropertymanagement.com. Each Application is $40.

4. Owner preference is no pets.

5. One year lease. Deposit is equal to rent.