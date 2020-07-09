All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:30 AM

1418 Leslie Court

1418 Leslie Court · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Leslie Court, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. Clean and bright home with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet, paint and more! Kitchen has new range and hood. Spacious master bedroom with private bathroom. Two car garage. Good size low maintenance backyard. Walk to nearby parks and schools. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and more.
Available now! Trinity Management, Inc. (Lic # 10339785) follows Fair Housing Laws. Please review information below if interested.
1. Please submit any showing requests or questions through this advertising platform. Please do not submit multiple requests or contact as this only slows the process down.
2. Move in to be within two weeks of available date.
3. Each adult will be required to submit an application. Application and instructions at www.trinitypropertymanagement.com. Each Application is $40.
4. Owner preference is no pets.
5. One year lease. Deposit is equal to rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Leslie Court have any available units?
1418 Leslie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 1418 Leslie Court currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Leslie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Leslie Court pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Leslie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1418 Leslie Court offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Leslie Court offers parking.
Does 1418 Leslie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Leslie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Leslie Court have a pool?
No, 1418 Leslie Court does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Leslie Court have accessible units?
No, 1418 Leslie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Leslie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Leslie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Leslie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Leslie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
