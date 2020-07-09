Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1314 Knob Hill Road Available 02/08/20 Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with landscaped yard in a quiet neighborhood - ~Single family detached home in a quiet neighborhood

~Newly renovated with new modern flooring and custom paint throughout

~Large Living Room with lots of natural light and a wood burning fireplace

~Large Dining Area attached to the kitchen with access into private backyard

~Open Kitchen with all new appliances, beautiful new granite countertops with a bar into the dining area, modern recessed can lighting, lots of new cabinetry storage, and a large kitchen window overlooking the backyard

~Hallway leading into remodeled guest bathroom and 3 bedrooms, with lots of cupboards for household storage

~Guest bathroom with a full bathtub, new well lit vanity and vanity mirror, new flooring, and new granite countertops

~Master bedroom with new carpet, new window coverings, 2 double wide wall closets, a private bathroom, and a private entrance/exit into the garage.

~Master bath includes a double wide shower, all new fixtures, a new well-lit vanity and vanity mirror, and cupboards for plenty of storage

~Bedroom 2 overlooks the backyard, has a double closet, and brand new carpet

~Bedroom 3/ Office has beautiful French doors off the hallway, a double closet, new carpet, and access out to the backyard from a 2nd sliding door.

~Backyard is newly landscaped, has a lovely large tree in the corner, and the back fence overlooks a beautiful open grassy field and mountains.

~2 Car Garage with laundry hookups, newly textured and painted, with 3 additional access points: through the house, master bedroom, or a side door within the privately fenced backyard.



