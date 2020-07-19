All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1227 Elfin Forest Road East

1227 Elfin Forest Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Elfin Forest Road East, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Village Square town-home right in the heart of San Elijo Hills! 2 Bedroom plus Office room, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage. Gorgeous upgrades throughout to include hardwood, tile & premium carpet flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ceiling fans, & more. Balcony off living room with community views. Walk to all community amenities, shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, schools, trails, parks, playgrounds & much more!

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer Air conditioner

Utilities Included: NONE

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
Amenities: Park Clubhouse

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,425, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,425, Available 11/24/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Elfin Forest Road East have any available units?
1227 Elfin Forest Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 Elfin Forest Road East have?
Some of 1227 Elfin Forest Road East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Elfin Forest Road East currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Elfin Forest Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Elfin Forest Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 Elfin Forest Road East is pet friendly.
Does 1227 Elfin Forest Road East offer parking?
Yes, 1227 Elfin Forest Road East offers parking.
Does 1227 Elfin Forest Road East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 Elfin Forest Road East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Elfin Forest Road East have a pool?
No, 1227 Elfin Forest Road East does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Elfin Forest Road East have accessible units?
No, 1227 Elfin Forest Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Elfin Forest Road East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 Elfin Forest Road East has units with dishwashers.
