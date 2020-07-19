1227 Elfin Forest Road East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Beautiful Village Square town-home right in the heart of San Elijo Hills! 2 Bedroom plus Office room, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage. Gorgeous upgrades throughout to include hardwood, tile & premium carpet flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ceiling fans, & more. Balcony off living room with community views. Walk to all community amenities, shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, schools, trails, parks, playgrounds & much more!



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer Air conditioner



Utilities Included: NONE



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only

Amenities: Park Clubhouse



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,425, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,425, Available 11/24/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.