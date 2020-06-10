All apartments in San Marcos
1225 White Sands Dr.

1225 White Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1225 White Sands Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4Bd/3.5Ba 3184 sq ft house with bonus loft and office nook! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous San Marcos home! This home features an open floorpan with plenty of light. Walk through to the formal dining area perfect for entertaining . The Kitchen includes a bar countertop and recessed lighting! An added bonus is the bonus room that would be great as an office or den. Enjoy the San Diego weather with a covered patio and backyard area.

Key Features:

-Approx. 3184 Sq Ft.
-Bedroom and full bath on the first floor
-Three car garage and large driveway
-Private backyard with large covered patio
-Low maintenance landscaping with monthly gardener included!
-Open floorpan
-High ceilings and plenty of natural light
-Upstairs has bonus room and office nook
-Large master with on suite bathroom including soaking tub
-Highly ranked school systems

Parking:

-Three car attached garage

Appliances:

-Refrigerator
-Washer/Dryer

Close proximity to:

Shops and restaurants nearby

Deposit:

One month's rent upon for qualified applicants.

Pets:

Small dogs allowed with owner approval and additional deposit!

Please Contact Jenny, to schedule a showing

(760) 518-5664

(RLNE4599547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 White Sands Dr. have any available units?
1225 White Sands Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 White Sands Dr. have?
Some of 1225 White Sands Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 White Sands Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1225 White Sands Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 White Sands Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 White Sands Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1225 White Sands Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1225 White Sands Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1225 White Sands Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 White Sands Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 White Sands Dr. have a pool?
No, 1225 White Sands Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1225 White Sands Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1225 White Sands Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 White Sands Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 White Sands Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
