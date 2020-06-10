1225 White Sands Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4Bd/3.5Ba 3184 sq ft house with bonus loft and office nook! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous San Marcos home! This home features an open floorpan with plenty of light. Walk through to the formal dining area perfect for entertaining . The Kitchen includes a bar countertop and recessed lighting! An added bonus is the bonus room that would be great as an office or den. Enjoy the San Diego weather with a covered patio and backyard area.



Key Features:



-Approx. 3184 Sq Ft.

-Bedroom and full bath on the first floor

-Three car garage and large driveway

-Private backyard with large covered patio

-Low maintenance landscaping with monthly gardener included!

-Open floorpan

-High ceilings and plenty of natural light

-Upstairs has bonus room and office nook

-Large master with on suite bathroom including soaking tub

-Highly ranked school systems



Parking:



-Three car attached garage



Appliances:



-Refrigerator

-Washer/Dryer



Close proximity to:



Shops and restaurants nearby



Deposit:



One month's rent upon for qualified applicants.



Pets:



Small dogs allowed with owner approval and additional deposit!



Please Contact Jenny, to schedule a showing



(760) 518-5664



(RLNE4599547)