1225 White Sands Dr.

Amenities
4Bd/3.5Ba 3184 sq ft house with bonus loft and office nook! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous San Marcos home! This home features an open floorpan with plenty of light. Walk through to the formal dining area perfect for entertaining . The Kitchen includes a bar countertop and recessed lighting! An added bonus is the bonus room that would be great as an office or den. Enjoy the San Diego weather with a covered patio and backyard area.
Key Features:
-Approx. 3184 Sq Ft.
-Bedroom and full bath on the first floor
-Three car garage and large driveway
-Private backyard with large covered patio
-Low maintenance landscaping with monthly gardener included!
-Open floorpan
-High ceilings and plenty of natural light
-Upstairs has bonus room and office nook
-Large master with on suite bathroom including soaking tub
-Highly ranked school systems
Parking:
-Three car attached garage
Appliances:
-Refrigerator
-Washer/Dryer
Close proximity to:
Shops and restaurants nearby
Deposit:
One month's rent upon for qualified applicants.
Pets:
Small dogs allowed with owner approval and additional deposit!
Please Contact Jenny, to schedule a showing
(760) 518-5664
(RLNE4599547)