1148 Camino Del Sol

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Level 3BD Home in The Santa Fe Hills Community of San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Located within the Santa Fe Hills community of San Marcos, this single story 3 bedroom home is just what your looking for! Your new home has been outfitted with lovely warm neutral colors and upgraded carpet! The kitchen not only is very open but provides ample cabinet/counter space as well as all appliances to include a new stainless steel refrigerator. Your family room is just off the kitchen and is complete with a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious and provide lots of closet space. Your master retreat provide access to your large backyard. The home offers a finished courtyard, making it a great place for entertaining! Located close to schools, shopping, great restaurants and highway 78. Don't miss out on this rare find.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,750.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Fenced Courtyard, Community Playground, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Wood Burning Only Fireplace, Patio, 1 Story, Family Room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Mini Blinds, Faux Wood Blinds, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Paloma Elementary

Middle School: Woodland Middle School

High School: Mission Hills High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1148-Camino-Del-Sol-San-Marcos-CA-92069-1518/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3240143)