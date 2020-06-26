Amenities
Single Level 3BD Home in The Santa Fe Hills Community of San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located within the Santa Fe Hills community of San Marcos, this single story 3 bedroom home is just what your looking for! Your new home has been outfitted with lovely warm neutral colors and upgraded carpet! The kitchen not only is very open but provides ample cabinet/counter space as well as all appliances to include a new stainless steel refrigerator. Your family room is just off the kitchen and is complete with a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious and provide lots of closet space. Your master retreat provide access to your large backyard. The home offers a finished courtyard, making it a great place for entertaining! Located close to schools, shopping, great restaurants and highway 78. Don't miss out on this rare find.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,750.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Fenced Courtyard, Community Playground, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Wood Burning Only Fireplace, Patio, 1 Story, Family Room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Mini Blinds, Faux Wood Blinds, Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Paloma Elementary
Middle School: Woodland Middle School
High School: Mission Hills High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1148-Camino-Del-Sol-San-Marcos-CA-92069-1518/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3240143)