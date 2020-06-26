All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1148 Camino Del Sol

1148 Camino Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

1148 Camino Del Sol, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Level 3BD Home in The Santa Fe Hills Community of San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located within the Santa Fe Hills community of San Marcos, this single story 3 bedroom home is just what your looking for! Your new home has been outfitted with lovely warm neutral colors and upgraded carpet! The kitchen not only is very open but provides ample cabinet/counter space as well as all appliances to include a new stainless steel refrigerator. Your family room is just off the kitchen and is complete with a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious and provide lots of closet space. Your master retreat provide access to your large backyard. The home offers a finished courtyard, making it a great place for entertaining! Located close to schools, shopping, great restaurants and highway 78. Don't miss out on this rare find.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,750.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Fenced Courtyard, Community Playground, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Wood Burning Only Fireplace, Patio, 1 Story, Family Room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Mini Blinds, Faux Wood Blinds, Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Paloma Elementary
Middle School: Woodland Middle School
High School: Mission Hills High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1148-Camino-Del-Sol-San-Marcos-CA-92069-1518/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3240143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Camino Del Sol have any available units?
1148 Camino Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Camino Del Sol have?
Some of 1148 Camino Del Sol's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Camino Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Camino Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Camino Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 Camino Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 1148 Camino Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Camino Del Sol offers parking.
Does 1148 Camino Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 Camino Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Camino Del Sol have a pool?
No, 1148 Camino Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Camino Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 1148 Camino Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Camino Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 Camino Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
