All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1127 Adele Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1127 Adele Lane
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

1127 Adele Lane

1127 Adele Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1127 Adele Lane, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4 Bedroom House - This 2 story 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is located in a gated community and about 2 miles from San Marco University. Comes with newer flooring downstairs, stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave and refrigerator), carpet in the bedrooms. Has spacious backyard and comes with an attached 2 car garage. Complex has playground, tennis court, basket ball area, clubhouse and pool.

Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.

(RLNE2576205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Adele Lane have any available units?
1127 Adele Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Adele Lane have?
Some of 1127 Adele Lane's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Adele Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Adele Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Adele Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Adele Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1127 Adele Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Adele Lane offers parking.
Does 1127 Adele Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Adele Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Adele Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1127 Adele Lane has a pool.
Does 1127 Adele Lane have accessible units?
No, 1127 Adele Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Adele Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Adele Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego