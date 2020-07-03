2144 Coast Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

This 3,576 sq. ft. home sits on a .32 acres lot features high vaulted ceiling and clerestory windows for natural light. Huge living room next to the formal dining area. The kitchen is equipped with all black appliances, soft maple color wood cabinetry and a breakfast nook. Cozy and spacious family room with fireplace. Staircase with wooden railing is in the middle of open concept that gives the house a modern but homey look. The second floor has a loft ideal for family’s entertainment area and home office. Master suite has a bathroom with separate shower and tub and double vanity sinks. Nice sized secondary rooms. Big backyard with covered patio. Make this your new home! Call now to schedule a showing.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.