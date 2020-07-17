33591 Avenida Calita

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Spectacular ocean view and nestled in the green hills of beautiful and serene Meredith Canyon. This home offers approx. 3480 square feet on a 11,500+ sq. ft lot. 5 spacious bedrooms (1 on main level +full bathroom). The entrance leads to a dramatic vaulted Lounge from where the 1st floor then flows through to a large Study and Library, Kitchen and Family/Dining Room and separate Wet Bar. Also on this floor is a Bedroom/Office with a separate full shower. Study, Kitchen/Family room and the Bedroom/Office all have ocean views. This dream home has it all: a beautiful pool, spa and breathtaking taking ocean views. Upgrades include crown molding, Travertine flooring, Marble and Granite counters in kitchen, recessed lighting throughout. The well-appointed 2nd floor facilitates a large Master Suite with walk-in closet and Luxurious Master Bathroom with double shower and separate bathtub. Access to the oversized balcony spanning the full breadth of the house enables stunning ocean views year round. All four bedrooms have ocean views with one having the second en-suite bathroom in addition to the family bathroom on this level.. Great location and top schools. Easy access to highway 5 and minutes from San Clemente and Dana Point Harbor and Capo Beach. Walking distance from house to the amazing Las Ramblas Hiking Trails. Come see it today before its gone! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.