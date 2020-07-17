All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
33591 Avenida Calita
33591 Avenida Calita

Location

33591 Avenida Calita, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Meredith Canyon

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3480 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Spectacular ocean view and nestled in the green hills of beautiful and serene Meredith Canyon. This home offers approx. 3480 square feet on a 11,500+ sq. ft lot. 5 spacious bedrooms (1 on main level +full bathroom). The entrance leads to a dramatic vaulted Lounge from where the 1st floor then flows through to a large Study and Library, Kitchen and Family/Dining Room and separate Wet Bar. Also on this floor is a Bedroom/Office with a separate full shower. Study, Kitchen/Family room and the Bedroom/Office all have ocean views. This dream home has it all: a beautiful pool, spa and breathtaking taking ocean views. Upgrades include crown molding, Travertine flooring, Marble and Granite counters in kitchen, recessed lighting throughout. The well-appointed 2nd floor facilitates a large Master Suite with walk-in closet and Luxurious Master Bathroom with double shower and separate bathtub. Access to the oversized balcony spanning the full breadth of the house enables stunning ocean views year round. All four bedrooms have ocean views with one having the second en-suite bathroom in addition to the family bathroom on this level.. Great location and top schools. Easy access to highway 5 and minutes from San Clemente and Dana Point Harbor and Capo Beach. Walking distance from house to the amazing Las Ramblas Hiking Trails. Come see it today before its gone! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33591 Avenida Calita have any available units?
33591 Avenida Calita has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33591 Avenida Calita have?
Some of 33591 Avenida Calita's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33591 Avenida Calita currently offering any rent specials?
33591 Avenida Calita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33591 Avenida Calita pet-friendly?
No, 33591 Avenida Calita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33591 Avenida Calita offer parking?
No, 33591 Avenida Calita does not offer parking.
Does 33591 Avenida Calita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33591 Avenida Calita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33591 Avenida Calita have a pool?
Yes, 33591 Avenida Calita has a pool.
Does 33591 Avenida Calita have accessible units?
No, 33591 Avenida Calita does not have accessible units.
Does 33591 Avenida Calita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33591 Avenida Calita has units with dishwashers.
Does 33591 Avenida Calita have units with air conditioning?
No, 33591 Avenida Calita does not have units with air conditioning.
