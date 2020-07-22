All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
33031 Lighthouse Court
33031 Lighthouse Court

33031 Lighthouse Court · No Longer Available
Location

33031 Lighthouse Court, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. AMAZING HOME! End Unit w/Open Flowing floor plan w/main floor bedroom or perfect for an in-home office - 3rd bedroom is currently an office, owner will provide an armoire if needed. Less than 1.5 miles to the beach! Customized Master Bed w/large walk-in closet. Customized master bathroom w/double vanity, granite counters, jetted spa tub, high-end cabinetry, Travertine floors & top of the line fixtures. Main floor bedroom w/builtin office nook & custom cabinetry. Customized Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, high-end appliances, built-in refrigerator, maple cabinets, granite-composite sink, filtered water, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast counter & vaulted ceilings. Family Room w/crown molding, Stack-stone Fireplace w/wood mantle & recessed lighting. Dual pane windows & slider w/custom window treatments & blinds. Solid MAHOGANY Front Door. Custom Stair Railing. Designer Carpet. Re-textured ceilings & walls w/bull-nosed corners. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Roomy garage w/rafters & shelving. Water Softener. Mariner Village Community features two Tennis Courts, Large Lap Pool, Spa and Clubhouse, plus RV/Boat Storage Parking on first come basis for small additional fee. Please note, owner will consider installing a privacy door to Master. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33031 Lighthouse Court have any available units?
33031 Lighthouse Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33031 Lighthouse Court have?
Some of 33031 Lighthouse Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33031 Lighthouse Court currently offering any rent specials?
33031 Lighthouse Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33031 Lighthouse Court pet-friendly?
No, 33031 Lighthouse Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33031 Lighthouse Court offer parking?
Yes, 33031 Lighthouse Court offers parking.
Does 33031 Lighthouse Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33031 Lighthouse Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33031 Lighthouse Court have a pool?
Yes, 33031 Lighthouse Court has a pool.
Does 33031 Lighthouse Court have accessible units?
No, 33031 Lighthouse Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33031 Lighthouse Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33031 Lighthouse Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 33031 Lighthouse Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 33031 Lighthouse Court does not have units with air conditioning.
