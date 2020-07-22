33031 Lighthouse Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. AMAZING HOME! End Unit w/Open Flowing floor plan w/main floor bedroom or perfect for an in-home office - 3rd bedroom is currently an office, owner will provide an armoire if needed. Less than 1.5 miles to the beach! Customized Master Bed w/large walk-in closet. Customized master bathroom w/double vanity, granite counters, jetted spa tub, high-end cabinetry, Travertine floors & top of the line fixtures. Main floor bedroom w/builtin office nook & custom cabinetry. Customized Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, high-end appliances, built-in refrigerator, maple cabinets, granite-composite sink, filtered water, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast counter & vaulted ceilings. Family Room w/crown molding, Stack-stone Fireplace w/wood mantle & recessed lighting. Dual pane windows & slider w/custom window treatments & blinds. Solid MAHOGANY Front Door. Custom Stair Railing. Designer Carpet. Re-textured ceilings & walls w/bull-nosed corners. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Roomy garage w/rafters & shelving. Water Softener. Mariner Village Community features two Tennis Courts, Large Lap Pool, Spa and Clubhouse, plus RV/Boat Storage Parking on first come basis for small additional fee. Please note, owner will consider installing a privacy door to Master. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS.