32162 Via Viente #42

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Live in Luxury: Beautifully Upgraded Single Family Home - This sophisticated home has 2 Bedrooms + 1 Den, 2 Full Bathrooms and an enclosed patio off the great room making it a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. With 1,200 square feet, it offers an open and functional floor plan, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, central A/C, and plenty of storage in the kitchen. Wood-style floors throughout the home, vaulted ceilings in the living room, functional laundry area, built in desk in the den, spacious rooms, upgraded bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures, fireplace, views of the mountains, and a direct access two car garage with plenty of storage.



This home is located on a cul-de-sac in the highly desirable community of Mission Pointe, where you can enjoy the communitys tennis courts, pool, spa and RV parking. Additionally, this home is near restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, entertainment, bus lines, Amtrack station, freeway access and the Historic Downtown San Juan Capistrano.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3587861)