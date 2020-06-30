All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 32085 Via Tonada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
32085 Via Tonada
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:41 AM

32085 Via Tonada

32085 Via Tonada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

32085 Via Tonada, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Single story Mission Point 3 bedroom, 2 bath home w/ attached direct access over-sized two car garage w/ storage. This end unit features a bright open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings in the living room and cozy fireplace, newer paint, newer carpet, newer flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, newer kitchen counter tops, newer cupboards, newer stainless sink & brushed nickel high neck faucet, newer stove/oven and built-in microwave, and newer side-by-side refrigerator. Large private patio overlooking greenbelt. Association amenities include community pool, spa, tennis court, clubhouse, RV parking, and trash (incl. in rent). This lovely unit is in the desirable Del Obispo area of San Juan which means you are close to the quaint Los Rios District, Downtown San Juan where you will find an abundance of restaurants, pubs, shops, entertainment, a movie theater, Farmers Market, and the Mission. The creek trail is conveniently close by offering a walking and bicycle path to the Dana Point Harbor. This unit and its location have it all. Close to schools, and freeway accessible. Contact listing agent directly to schedule showing, Audra Smith (949) 289-2495. Please do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32085 Via Tonada have any available units?
32085 Via Tonada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 32085 Via Tonada have?
Some of 32085 Via Tonada's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32085 Via Tonada currently offering any rent specials?
32085 Via Tonada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32085 Via Tonada pet-friendly?
No, 32085 Via Tonada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32085 Via Tonada offer parking?
Yes, 32085 Via Tonada offers parking.
Does 32085 Via Tonada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32085 Via Tonada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32085 Via Tonada have a pool?
Yes, 32085 Via Tonada has a pool.
Does 32085 Via Tonada have accessible units?
No, 32085 Via Tonada does not have accessible units.
Does 32085 Via Tonada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32085 Via Tonada has units with dishwashers.
Does 32085 Via Tonada have units with air conditioning?
No, 32085 Via Tonada does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego