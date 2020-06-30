32085 Via Tonada

Amenities

Single story Mission Point 3 bedroom, 2 bath home w/ attached direct access over-sized two car garage w/ storage. This end unit features a bright open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings in the living room and cozy fireplace, newer paint, newer carpet, newer flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, newer kitchen counter tops, newer cupboards, newer stainless sink & brushed nickel high neck faucet, newer stove/oven and built-in microwave, and newer side-by-side refrigerator. Large private patio overlooking greenbelt. Association amenities include community pool, spa, tennis court, clubhouse, RV parking, and trash (incl. in rent). This lovely unit is in the desirable Del Obispo area of San Juan which means you are close to the quaint Los Rios District, Downtown San Juan where you will find an abundance of restaurants, pubs, shops, entertainment, a movie theater, Farmers Market, and the Mission. The creek trail is conveniently close by offering a walking and bicycle path to the Dana Point Harbor. This unit and its location have it all. Close to schools, and freeway accessible. Contact listing agent directly to schedule showing, Audra Smith (949) 289-2495. Please do not disturb tenants.