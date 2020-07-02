All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 PM

31851 Via Montura

31851 Via Montura · No Longer Available
Location

31851 Via Montura, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Pool home beautifully remodeled with great views surrounded by serene hills. Convenient downstairs bedroom with bathroom. The formal living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to enjoy in the cool weather. Formal dining room nearby. The kitchen has been remodeled as a gourmet kitchen with an island and lots of room and cabinets for storage. The kitchen dining area in the family room, bathroom, and a separate storage area. The master bedroom is huge and has amazing views from the balcony. Remodeled master bathroom with a walk-in closet and attic access for more storage. Two more bedrooms down the hall upstairs with walk-in closets and another balcony with more views of the hills. More storage in the garage and an outside shed. The yard has many areas with drip lines for water conservation - flower pots around the yard, automatic sprinklers. The pool has solar panels for heating the pool - lower electric bill. There's the pool area, fire pit, an area for a table and BBQ area is great for all kinds of family entertaining and fun, Side yard has artificial turf grass, outside shower to rinse off from the pool or from going to the local beaches. Many trails for walking, biking, horse riding. Walk to downtown for the farmers market, playhouse, train station, theater, restaurants, San Juan Capistrano Mission, Los Rios Street District, and Zoomars Kids Zoo. ---Gardner and Pool Maintenance is included in the rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31851 Via Montura have any available units?
31851 Via Montura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31851 Via Montura have?
Some of 31851 Via Montura's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31851 Via Montura currently offering any rent specials?
31851 Via Montura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31851 Via Montura pet-friendly?
No, 31851 Via Montura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31851 Via Montura offer parking?
Yes, 31851 Via Montura offers parking.
Does 31851 Via Montura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31851 Via Montura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31851 Via Montura have a pool?
Yes, 31851 Via Montura has a pool.
Does 31851 Via Montura have accessible units?
No, 31851 Via Montura does not have accessible units.
Does 31851 Via Montura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31851 Via Montura has units with dishwashers.
Does 31851 Via Montura have units with air conditioning?
No, 31851 Via Montura does not have units with air conditioning.

