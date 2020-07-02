31851 Via Montura

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Pool home beautifully remodeled with great views surrounded by serene hills. Convenient downstairs bedroom with bathroom. The formal living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to enjoy in the cool weather. Formal dining room nearby. The kitchen has been remodeled as a gourmet kitchen with an island and lots of room and cabinets for storage. The kitchen dining area in the family room, bathroom, and a separate storage area. The master bedroom is huge and has amazing views from the balcony. Remodeled master bathroom with a walk-in closet and attic access for more storage. Two more bedrooms down the hall upstairs with walk-in closets and another balcony with more views of the hills. More storage in the garage and an outside shed. The yard has many areas with drip lines for water conservation - flower pots around the yard, automatic sprinklers. The pool has solar panels for heating the pool - lower electric bill. There's the pool area, fire pit, an area for a table and BBQ area is great for all kinds of family entertaining and fun, Side yard has artificial turf grass, outside shower to rinse off from the pool or from going to the local beaches. Many trails for walking, biking, horse riding. Walk to downtown for the farmers market, playhouse, train station, theater, restaurants, San Juan Capistrano Mission, Los Rios Street District, and Zoomars Kids Zoo. ---Gardner and Pool Maintenance is included in the rental price.