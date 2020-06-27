31241 Calle Villa Clara

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Here is the SINGLE LEVEL DETACHED home that you have been waiting for! Three bedrooms and two baths with a two car garage and full driveway. 1300 square feet of living space with a fully fenced back yard. The remodeled kitchen features oak cabinets, granite counter tops and tile flooring. An inviting fireplace makes the living room a cozy spot for the family. All newer double pane windows throughout the house. The large back yard has a covered patio area perfect for those summer BBQs. The neighborhood is very family friendly and has walking and riding trails all around the area. At the end of the street is C. Russel Cook park. The property is located about two miles from the Mission San Juan Capistrano and the downtown shopping district and restaurants and less than four miles from the Dana Point Harbor and Doheny State Beach. Please note that this unit doesn't have A/C.