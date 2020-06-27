All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
31241 Calle Villa Clara
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:20 AM

31241 Calle Villa Clara

31241 Calle Villa Clara · No Longer Available
Location

31241 Calle Villa Clara, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Here is the SINGLE LEVEL DETACHED home that you have been waiting for! Three bedrooms and two baths with a two car garage and full driveway. 1300 square feet of living space with a fully fenced back yard. The remodeled kitchen features oak cabinets, granite counter tops and tile flooring. An inviting fireplace makes the living room a cozy spot for the family. All newer double pane windows throughout the house. The large back yard has a covered patio area perfect for those summer BBQs. The neighborhood is very family friendly and has walking and riding trails all around the area. At the end of the street is C. Russel Cook park. The property is located about two miles from the Mission San Juan Capistrano and the downtown shopping district and restaurants and less than four miles from the Dana Point Harbor and Doheny State Beach. Please note that this unit doesn't have A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31241 Calle Villa Clara have any available units?
31241 Calle Villa Clara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31241 Calle Villa Clara have?
Some of 31241 Calle Villa Clara's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31241 Calle Villa Clara currently offering any rent specials?
31241 Calle Villa Clara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31241 Calle Villa Clara pet-friendly?
No, 31241 Calle Villa Clara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31241 Calle Villa Clara offer parking?
Yes, 31241 Calle Villa Clara offers parking.
Does 31241 Calle Villa Clara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31241 Calle Villa Clara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31241 Calle Villa Clara have a pool?
No, 31241 Calle Villa Clara does not have a pool.
Does 31241 Calle Villa Clara have accessible units?
No, 31241 Calle Villa Clara does not have accessible units.
Does 31241 Calle Villa Clara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31241 Calle Villa Clara has units with dishwashers.
Does 31241 Calle Villa Clara have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31241 Calle Villa Clara has units with air conditioning.
