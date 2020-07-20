31131 Santa Margarita Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Stunning Home with Pool/Spa and SOLAR INCLUDED! - *PRICE REDUCED* This property boasts privacy, is pet-friendly, and has solar INCLUDED!!! (That's over $600/month in savings on electricity). You won't ever want to leave this tranquil escape you could call home!

This stunning 3 bed, 3 bath house is tucked in the hills of San Juan Capistrano, conveniently close to Ortega Highway but backing to nothing but wilderness. A retreat-like backyard features a pool/spa with rock waterfalls & slide, a built-in bar/BBQ, a patio, and plenty of lounging space.

No need to spend money on going to the movies - enjoy the theater from your home in the at-home entertainment/theater room! Enjoy cooking? This spacious kitchen is a chef's dream with high-end, stainless steel appliances (including the fridge), granite counters (with plenty of counter space), and enough cabinetry for your pantry and dishes. Fireplaces in both the formal living room and family room give a cozy ambiance for those cooler nights and beautifully remodeled bathrooms with custom tile work make this home the definition of luxury. Gorgeous hardwood floors and travertine tile throughout the house make it ideal for pets. Tons of large windows throughout the home let in plenty of natural light and a 3-car garage provides all the storage space you could need. Just minutes from San Juan Hills High School, St. Margaret's Episcopal School, and Harold Ambuehl Elementary, between the San Juan Hills Golf Club and Marbella Country Club, a 5 minute drive from the 5 FWY and 10 minutes to Capo Beach and Dana Point.

*SHORT-TERM LEASE OPTION AVAIL*



