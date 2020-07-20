All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
31131 Santa Margarita Pl
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:12 PM

31131 Santa Margarita Pl

31131 Santa Margarita Place · No Longer Available
Location

31131 Santa Margarita Place, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Stunning Home with Pool/Spa and SOLAR INCLUDED! - *PRICE REDUCED* This property boasts privacy, is pet-friendly, and has solar INCLUDED!!! (That's over $600/month in savings on electricity). You won't ever want to leave this tranquil escape you could call home!
This stunning 3 bed, 3 bath house is tucked in the hills of San Juan Capistrano, conveniently close to Ortega Highway but backing to nothing but wilderness. A retreat-like backyard features a pool/spa with rock waterfalls & slide, a built-in bar/BBQ, a patio, and plenty of lounging space.
No need to spend money on going to the movies - enjoy the theater from your home in the at-home entertainment/theater room! Enjoy cooking? This spacious kitchen is a chef's dream with high-end, stainless steel appliances (including the fridge), granite counters (with plenty of counter space), and enough cabinetry for your pantry and dishes. Fireplaces in both the formal living room and family room give a cozy ambiance for those cooler nights and beautifully remodeled bathrooms with custom tile work make this home the definition of luxury. Gorgeous hardwood floors and travertine tile throughout the house make it ideal for pets. Tons of large windows throughout the home let in plenty of natural light and a 3-car garage provides all the storage space you could need. Just minutes from San Juan Hills High School, St. Margaret's Episcopal School, and Harold Ambuehl Elementary, between the San Juan Hills Golf Club and Marbella Country Club, a 5 minute drive from the 5 FWY and 10 minutes to Capo Beach and Dana Point.
*SHORT-TERM LEASE OPTION AVAIL*

(RLNE4897118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

