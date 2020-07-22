31011 Via Bravo

Amenities

Expansive Mediterranean Villa, ideally located on Cul-de-Sac in the Prestigious, 24-hour Guard Gated, Marbella Estates/Country Club, ideally nestled amongst rolling hills and manicured greens in San Juan Capistrano, is an entertainer’s dream with gorgeous features and high-end details throughout the spacious well designed floor plan which includes formal living and formal dining rooms, a main level Library perfect for a home office, a separate family room open to the amazing kitchen, and a main level bedroom suite with private bathroom and a separate entrance, perfect for Guests or Mother-In-Law Suite. Some of the abundance of fine features include gorgeous double door entry into a formal foyer, cozy fireplaces in Living Room, Family Room, Master Suite, and outdoor patio, built in bookcases, huge kitchen with Thermador appliances and a Butler’s pantry, providing an ideal living environment for relaxing and entertaining with family and friends. The spacious Master Suite is a private retreat with sitting area, romantic two-sided fireplace, private balcony, and an expansive master bath with dual vanities, decadent soaking tub, separate step-in shower, and large his & hers walk in closets. The wrap around yard is a private oasis with bubbling Spa & Rock Waterfall, outdoor fireplace, seating areas, private built-in BBQ, firepit, fountain, lawn, and manicured landscaping, providing a perfect space for relaxing and entertaining. Oversized gated driveway with Tandem 3 Car Garage.