Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

31011 Via Bravo

Location

31011 Via Bravo, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Marbella

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Expansive Mediterranean Villa, ideally located on Cul-de-Sac in the Prestigious, 24-hour Guard Gated, Marbella Estates/Country Club, ideally nestled amongst rolling hills and manicured greens in San Juan Capistrano, is an entertainer’s dream with gorgeous features and high-end details throughout the spacious well designed floor plan which includes formal living and formal dining rooms, a main level Library perfect for a home office, a separate family room open to the amazing kitchen, and a main level bedroom suite with private bathroom and a separate entrance, perfect for Guests or Mother-In-Law Suite. Some of the abundance of fine features include gorgeous double door entry into a formal foyer, cozy fireplaces in Living Room, Family Room, Master Suite, and outdoor patio, built in bookcases, huge kitchen with Thermador appliances and a Butler’s pantry, providing an ideal living environment for relaxing and entertaining with family and friends. The spacious Master Suite is a private retreat with sitting area, romantic two-sided fireplace, private balcony, and an expansive master bath with dual vanities, decadent soaking tub, separate step-in shower, and large his & hers walk in closets. The wrap around yard is a private oasis with bubbling Spa & Rock Waterfall, outdoor fireplace, seating areas, private built-in BBQ, firepit, fountain, lawn, and manicured landscaping, providing a perfect space for relaxing and entertaining. Oversized gated driveway with Tandem 3 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31011 Via Bravo have any available units?
31011 Via Bravo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31011 Via Bravo have?
Some of 31011 Via Bravo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31011 Via Bravo currently offering any rent specials?
31011 Via Bravo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31011 Via Bravo pet-friendly?
No, 31011 Via Bravo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31011 Via Bravo offer parking?
Yes, 31011 Via Bravo offers parking.
Does 31011 Via Bravo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31011 Via Bravo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31011 Via Bravo have a pool?
No, 31011 Via Bravo does not have a pool.
Does 31011 Via Bravo have accessible units?
No, 31011 Via Bravo does not have accessible units.
Does 31011 Via Bravo have units with dishwashers?
No, 31011 Via Bravo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31011 Via Bravo have units with air conditioning?
No, 31011 Via Bravo does not have units with air conditioning.
