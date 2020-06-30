30901 Marbella Vista

Amenities

This gorgeous golf course view home located in the highly desirable and guard gated Marbella Golf and Country Club community with fabulous amenities. High ceilings and sweeping stair case. Living room with large windows and charming fireplace. Natural stone floor at the first floor and upgraded carpets at the second floor. There is main floor suite and 3 more delightful on the second floor. Spacious kitchen with built in refrigerator, new dishwasher and prep area open to beautiful formal dining room. The family room with another beautiful fireplace and lots of windows bring natural lights in. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Loft upstairs and cozy open space provides an open office and a comfortable reading area. Large size backyard features well designed fireplace, patio, and fruit trees and beautiful flowers. Walk distance to shops restaurants. Excellent private schools St. Margret and J. Serra are nearby. Three car garage and easy access to 5 Freeway!