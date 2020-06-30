All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
30901 Marbella Vista
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:04 AM

30901 Marbella Vista

30901 Marbella Vista · No Longer Available
Location

30901 Marbella Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Marbella

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous golf course view home located in the highly desirable and guard gated Marbella Golf and Country Club community with fabulous amenities. High ceilings and sweeping stair case. Living room with large windows and charming fireplace. Natural stone floor at the first floor and upgraded carpets at the second floor. There is main floor suite and 3 more delightful on the second floor. Spacious kitchen with built in refrigerator, new dishwasher and prep area open to beautiful formal dining room. The family room with another beautiful fireplace and lots of windows bring natural lights in. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Loft upstairs and cozy open space provides an open office and a comfortable reading area. Large size backyard features well designed fireplace, patio, and fruit trees and beautiful flowers. Walk distance to shops restaurants. Excellent private schools St. Margret and J. Serra are nearby. Three car garage and easy access to 5 Freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30901 Marbella Vista have any available units?
30901 Marbella Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 30901 Marbella Vista have?
Some of 30901 Marbella Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30901 Marbella Vista currently offering any rent specials?
30901 Marbella Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30901 Marbella Vista pet-friendly?
No, 30901 Marbella Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 30901 Marbella Vista offer parking?
Yes, 30901 Marbella Vista offers parking.
Does 30901 Marbella Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30901 Marbella Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30901 Marbella Vista have a pool?
No, 30901 Marbella Vista does not have a pool.
Does 30901 Marbella Vista have accessible units?
No, 30901 Marbella Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 30901 Marbella Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30901 Marbella Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 30901 Marbella Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 30901 Marbella Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

