All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 30729 Calle Chueca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
30729 Calle Chueca
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

30729 Calle Chueca

30729 Calle Chueca · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

30729 Calle Chueca, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Casitas Capistrano Condo! - Convenient San Juan Capistrano Location! This large 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is available now! Offering a large family room with fireplace, attached eating area and kitchen. Extremely bright master bedroom with slider to rear patio yard with space for a dining table and planters with fruit tree! Second bedroom with mirror wardrobes doors and laminate wood flooring. Upgraded kitchen includes refrigerator and microwave, direct garage access. Avail now! $2500

(RLNE5414366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30729 Calle Chueca have any available units?
30729 Calle Chueca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 30729 Calle Chueca have?
Some of 30729 Calle Chueca's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30729 Calle Chueca currently offering any rent specials?
30729 Calle Chueca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30729 Calle Chueca pet-friendly?
No, 30729 Calle Chueca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 30729 Calle Chueca offer parking?
Yes, 30729 Calle Chueca offers parking.
Does 30729 Calle Chueca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30729 Calle Chueca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30729 Calle Chueca have a pool?
No, 30729 Calle Chueca does not have a pool.
Does 30729 Calle Chueca have accessible units?
No, 30729 Calle Chueca does not have accessible units.
Does 30729 Calle Chueca have units with dishwashers?
No, 30729 Calle Chueca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30729 Calle Chueca have units with air conditioning?
No, 30729 Calle Chueca does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego