All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 28291 Camino Del Rio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
28291 Camino Del Rio
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

28291 Camino Del Rio

28291 Camino Del Rio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28291 Camino Del Rio, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
Situated amongst the hills of San Juan in the prestigious, gated community of Campanilla, this immaculate property features high-end modern amenities, a designer flair and is located on a corner lot. A wrought iron gated entry leads to the private courtyard & private backyard area that features custom hardscaping & professional landscaping. The spacious floor plan boasts 2864 Sq. Ft. with 5 Beds, 3 Baths and large loft area. The gourmet kitchen features a large center work island with sink, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including built-in oven & convection microwave oven combo, gas range, hood, dishwasher & refrigerator. The living room offers wide plank wood-look flooring, gas fireplace, surround sound and opens to the outdoor entertainment area with patio cover and built-in fire pit. The master bedroom is spacious & airy with tons of natural light, an en Suite master bath with double vanities featuring Ceasterstone counters, separate shower and soaking tub and oversized walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, a full bath and spacious loft complete the upstairs. Separate bedroom and full bath located downstairs. Close to beaches, parks, trails and restaurants & Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28291 Camino Del Rio have any available units?
28291 Camino Del Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 28291 Camino Del Rio have?
Some of 28291 Camino Del Rio's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28291 Camino Del Rio currently offering any rent specials?
28291 Camino Del Rio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28291 Camino Del Rio pet-friendly?
No, 28291 Camino Del Rio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 28291 Camino Del Rio offer parking?
Yes, 28291 Camino Del Rio offers parking.
Does 28291 Camino Del Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28291 Camino Del Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28291 Camino Del Rio have a pool?
No, 28291 Camino Del Rio does not have a pool.
Does 28291 Camino Del Rio have accessible units?
No, 28291 Camino Del Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 28291 Camino Del Rio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28291 Camino Del Rio has units with dishwashers.
Does 28291 Camino Del Rio have units with air conditioning?
No, 28291 Camino Del Rio does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego