28291 Camino Del Rio

Situated amongst the hills of San Juan in the prestigious, gated community of Campanilla, this immaculate property features high-end modern amenities, a designer flair and is located on a corner lot. A wrought iron gated entry leads to the private courtyard & private backyard area that features custom hardscaping & professional landscaping. The spacious floor plan boasts 2864 Sq. Ft. with 5 Beds, 3 Baths and large loft area. The gourmet kitchen features a large center work island with sink, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including built-in oven & convection microwave oven combo, gas range, hood, dishwasher & refrigerator. The living room offers wide plank wood-look flooring, gas fireplace, surround sound and opens to the outdoor entertainment area with patio cover and built-in fire pit. The master bedroom is spacious & airy with tons of natural light, an en Suite master bath with double vanities featuring Ceasterstone counters, separate shower and soaking tub and oversized walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, a full bath and spacious loft complete the upstairs. Separate bedroom and full bath located downstairs. Close to beaches, parks, trails and restaurants & Shopping!