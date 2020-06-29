All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
28071 Via Rueda
28071 Via Rueda

28071 Via Rueda · No Longer Available
Location

28071 Via Rueda, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wonderful Home On Cul-De-Sac Street In Desirable Los Corrales! Spacious Four Bedrooms, Three Baths, Step-Down Living Room With Fireplace, Large Dining Room, Open Concept Kitchen And Family Room With Fireplace And Built-In Shelving. Main Floor Bedroom/Office. Master Suite And Two Additional Bedrooms Are Upstairs. Fabulous Rear Yard With Patios, Sitting Areas And View of Hills - Great For Entertaining And Relaxing! Property Is Close To Downtown San Juan Capistrano, Amtrak/Metro Station And Historic Los Rios District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28071 Via Rueda have any available units?
28071 Via Rueda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Is 28071 Via Rueda currently offering any rent specials?
28071 Via Rueda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28071 Via Rueda pet-friendly?
No, 28071 Via Rueda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 28071 Via Rueda offer parking?
No, 28071 Via Rueda does not offer parking.
Does 28071 Via Rueda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28071 Via Rueda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28071 Via Rueda have a pool?
No, 28071 Via Rueda does not have a pool.
Does 28071 Via Rueda have accessible units?
No, 28071 Via Rueda does not have accessible units.
Does 28071 Via Rueda have units with dishwashers?
No, 28071 Via Rueda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28071 Via Rueda have units with air conditioning?
No, 28071 Via Rueda does not have units with air conditioning.
