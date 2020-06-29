28071 Via Rueda

Amenities

Wonderful Home On Cul-De-Sac Street In Desirable Los Corrales! Spacious Four Bedrooms, Three Baths, Step-Down Living Room With Fireplace, Large Dining Room, Open Concept Kitchen And Family Room With Fireplace And Built-In Shelving. Main Floor Bedroom/Office. Master Suite And Two Additional Bedrooms Are Upstairs. Fabulous Rear Yard With Patios, Sitting Areas And View of Hills - Great For Entertaining And Relaxing! Property Is Close To Downtown San Juan Capistrano, Amtrak/Metro Station And Historic Los Rios District.