Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Well Located Single Story Unit in the highly desirably 55+ community of San Juan Hills East. Home has a great open floor plan with lots of natural lighting and features brand new carpet and laminate flooring throughout, paint, and much more!. Slider off the Kitchen boasts a large patio perfect for BBQ’s and entertaining guest! Community offers pools, jaccuzzi and you are just walking distance from the San Juan Hills Golf Course. This will not last - put in your application today!