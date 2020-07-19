27172 Paseo Burladero

Amenities

Welcome to San Juan Hills West community. The location of this home offers everything you could want! Across the street from the driving range, walking distance to the golf course, and just minutes from the beach and harbor. As you enter you are greeted by an open and inviting floor plan. This large two bedroom, three full bath home can easily convert to three bedrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinets, commercial grade range and Sub-Zero fridge. The open concept floor plan is great for entertaining. The first over-sized bedroom is the Master. It has recessed lighting, ceiling fan, private patio, and a large cedar lined walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a large wheelchair accessible shower. Throughout the home, there is recessed lighting, ceiling, and plantation shutters. Easy access to the 73 toll road, the 5 freeway. This home is ready for you.