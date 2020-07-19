All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
27172 Paseo Burladero
27172 Paseo Burladero

27172 Paseo Burladero · No Longer Available
Location

27172 Paseo Burladero, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome to San Juan Hills West community. The location of this home offers everything you could want! Across the street from the driving range, walking distance to the golf course, and just minutes from the beach and harbor. As you enter you are greeted by an open and inviting floor plan. This large two bedroom, three full bath home can easily convert to three bedrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinets, commercial grade range and Sub-Zero fridge. The open concept floor plan is great for entertaining. The first over-sized bedroom is the Master. It has recessed lighting, ceiling fan, private patio, and a large cedar lined walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a large wheelchair accessible shower. Throughout the home, there is recessed lighting, ceiling, and plantation shutters. Easy access to the 73 toll road, the 5 freeway. This home is ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27172 Paseo Burladero have any available units?
27172 Paseo Burladero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27172 Paseo Burladero have?
Some of 27172 Paseo Burladero's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27172 Paseo Burladero currently offering any rent specials?
27172 Paseo Burladero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27172 Paseo Burladero pet-friendly?
No, 27172 Paseo Burladero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27172 Paseo Burladero offer parking?
Yes, 27172 Paseo Burladero offers parking.
Does 27172 Paseo Burladero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27172 Paseo Burladero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27172 Paseo Burladero have a pool?
No, 27172 Paseo Burladero does not have a pool.
Does 27172 Paseo Burladero have accessible units?
Yes, 27172 Paseo Burladero has accessible units.
Does 27172 Paseo Burladero have units with dishwashers?
No, 27172 Paseo Burladero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27172 Paseo Burladero have units with air conditioning?
No, 27172 Paseo Burladero does not have units with air conditioning.
