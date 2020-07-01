All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
27111 Calle Caballero
27111 Calle Caballero

27111 Calle Caballero · No Longer Available
Location

27111 Calle Caballero, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Very private completely remodeled/upgraded stylish modern coastal contemporary single level home with a two car detached garage in 55+ San Juan Hills community. This 3 bed 3 bath beauty has new designer flooring, new quartz countertops in kitchen and baths, new upgraded cabinets in kitchen and baths, new energy efficient dual paned windows and sliding glass doors throughout, new AC unit, and new LED lighting. Living room has open floor plan with an inviting fireplace connected to dining room with brand new sliding dual paned sliding glass door that leads to a private patio. Kitchen has new Bosch stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has two barn doors that lead to the upgraded bathroom with brand new high end shower along with a huge spacious walk-in closet, and slider going into private patio area. All bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Third bedroom/den/office/gym has tasteful built in credenza. If you love to golf, you’re literally blocks to San Juan Hills Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27111 Calle Caballero have any available units?
27111 Calle Caballero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27111 Calle Caballero have?
Some of 27111 Calle Caballero's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27111 Calle Caballero currently offering any rent specials?
27111 Calle Caballero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27111 Calle Caballero pet-friendly?
No, 27111 Calle Caballero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27111 Calle Caballero offer parking?
Yes, 27111 Calle Caballero offers parking.
Does 27111 Calle Caballero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27111 Calle Caballero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27111 Calle Caballero have a pool?
No, 27111 Calle Caballero does not have a pool.
Does 27111 Calle Caballero have accessible units?
No, 27111 Calle Caballero does not have accessible units.
Does 27111 Calle Caballero have units with dishwashers?
No, 27111 Calle Caballero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27111 Calle Caballero have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27111 Calle Caballero has units with air conditioning.

