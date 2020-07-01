27111 Calle Caballero

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Very private completely remodeled/upgraded stylish modern coastal contemporary single level home with a two car detached garage in 55+ San Juan Hills community. This 3 bed 3 bath beauty has new designer flooring, new quartz countertops in kitchen and baths, new upgraded cabinets in kitchen and baths, new energy efficient dual paned windows and sliding glass doors throughout, new AC unit, and new LED lighting. Living room has open floor plan with an inviting fireplace connected to dining room with brand new sliding dual paned sliding glass door that leads to a private patio. Kitchen has new Bosch stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has two barn doors that lead to the upgraded bathroom with brand new high end shower along with a huge spacious walk-in closet, and slider going into private patio area. All bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Third bedroom/den/office/gym has tasteful built in credenza. If you love to golf, you’re literally blocks to San Juan Hills Golf Course.