26322 Paseo Toscana

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse fireplace

Great single story gated community home! Sparkling clean....Open floor plan. New paint, travertine flooring, new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in a prime gated neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools, community center, downtown San Juan Capistrano, San Juan Mission, and restaurants. Easy access to I-5 freeway and local beaches. Very desirable floor plan including master bedroom with walk-in closet, travertine flooring, ceramic tile counter tops, island in kitchen, large and open feel of the entire home, great living/family room with fireplace, patio in back yard, and is across the street from small community park. The bike path adjoining neighborhood leads to beaches and downtown San Juan. This home has many upgrades and it really shows great!!