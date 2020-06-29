All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
26322 Paseo Toscana

Location

26322 Paseo Toscana, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Great single story gated community home! Sparkling clean....Open floor plan. New paint, travertine flooring, new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in a prime gated neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools, community center, downtown San Juan Capistrano, San Juan Mission, and restaurants. Easy access to I-5 freeway and local beaches. Very desirable floor plan including master bedroom with walk-in closet, travertine flooring, ceramic tile counter tops, island in kitchen, large and open feel of the entire home, great living/family room with fireplace, patio in back yard, and is across the street from small community park. The bike path adjoining neighborhood leads to beaches and downtown San Juan. This home has many upgrades and it really shows great!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26322 Paseo Toscana have any available units?
26322 Paseo Toscana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 26322 Paseo Toscana have?
Some of 26322 Paseo Toscana's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26322 Paseo Toscana currently offering any rent specials?
26322 Paseo Toscana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26322 Paseo Toscana pet-friendly?
No, 26322 Paseo Toscana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 26322 Paseo Toscana offer parking?
Yes, 26322 Paseo Toscana offers parking.
Does 26322 Paseo Toscana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26322 Paseo Toscana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26322 Paseo Toscana have a pool?
No, 26322 Paseo Toscana does not have a pool.
Does 26322 Paseo Toscana have accessible units?
No, 26322 Paseo Toscana does not have accessible units.
Does 26322 Paseo Toscana have units with dishwashers?
No, 26322 Paseo Toscana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26322 Paseo Toscana have units with air conditioning?
No, 26322 Paseo Toscana does not have units with air conditioning.

