Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:11 PM

26201 Via Corrizo

26201 via Corrizo · No Longer Available
Location

26201 via Corrizo, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Wow!...Former model home in the Gated community of Alipaz. This is the largest Plan "4" at 3,061sqft. 4 bedroom 3 baths + a generous sized Media Room with built-ins. One bedroom downstairs with bathroom and shower. Very private spacious yard too. Interior features formal dining room, custom paint, slate tile, custom wood blinds, recessed lighting, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, and large master bedroom/master bath with oversized walk-in closet. Also, upstairs media nook and laundry area with sink. Walking distance to downtown San Juan Capistrano and bike riding distance to Doheny State Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26201 Via Corrizo have any available units?
26201 Via Corrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 26201 Via Corrizo have?
Some of 26201 Via Corrizo's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26201 Via Corrizo currently offering any rent specials?
26201 Via Corrizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26201 Via Corrizo pet-friendly?
No, 26201 Via Corrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 26201 Via Corrizo offer parking?
No, 26201 Via Corrizo does not offer parking.
Does 26201 Via Corrizo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26201 Via Corrizo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26201 Via Corrizo have a pool?
No, 26201 Via Corrizo does not have a pool.
Does 26201 Via Corrizo have accessible units?
No, 26201 Via Corrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 26201 Via Corrizo have units with dishwashers?
No, 26201 Via Corrizo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26201 Via Corrizo have units with air conditioning?
No, 26201 Via Corrizo does not have units with air conditioning.
