26201 Via Corrizo

Wow!...Former model home in the Gated community of Alipaz. This is the largest Plan "4" at 3,061sqft. 4 bedroom 3 baths + a generous sized Media Room with built-ins. One bedroom downstairs with bathroom and shower. Very private spacious yard too. Interior features formal dining room, custom paint, slate tile, custom wood blinds, recessed lighting, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, and large master bedroom/master bath with oversized walk-in closet. Also, upstairs media nook and laundry area with sink. Walking distance to downtown San Juan Capistrano and bike riding distance to Doheny State Beach.