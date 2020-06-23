All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
25781 Avenida Pedregal
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

25781 Avenida Pedregal

25781 Avenida Pedrigal · No Longer Available
Location

25781 Avenida Pedrigal, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bed / 2 bath, single family home with attached 2 car garage. In a great interior location with a neighborhood and hills view. New carpet, interior paint, new bathroom counters, sinks and a new gas Range. Main floor bedroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in the living room. There are newer sliding glass doors and windows. There is a large sliding door off of the kitchen/dining area that leads out to your private patio. 2 upper bedrooms access to a balcony. Beautiful large community pool. There are many paths and greenbelts throughout the Harbor Lane Community. This home is very close to the bike/walking trail that leads to the Harbor without having to cross streets. Dana Point Harbor offers sport fishing, trips to Catalina Island, many fine restaurants, entertainment, festivals & shopping opportunities for everyone. This home is very close to award winning Capistrano Unified Schools, a huge sports park and farm to market shopping. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25781 Avenida Pedregal have any available units?
25781 Avenida Pedregal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 25781 Avenida Pedregal have?
Some of 25781 Avenida Pedregal's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25781 Avenida Pedregal currently offering any rent specials?
25781 Avenida Pedregal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25781 Avenida Pedregal pet-friendly?
No, 25781 Avenida Pedregal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 25781 Avenida Pedregal offer parking?
Yes, 25781 Avenida Pedregal offers parking.
Does 25781 Avenida Pedregal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25781 Avenida Pedregal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25781 Avenida Pedregal have a pool?
Yes, 25781 Avenida Pedregal has a pool.
Does 25781 Avenida Pedregal have accessible units?
No, 25781 Avenida Pedregal does not have accessible units.
Does 25781 Avenida Pedregal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25781 Avenida Pedregal has units with dishwashers.
Does 25781 Avenida Pedregal have units with air conditioning?
No, 25781 Avenida Pedregal does not have units with air conditioning.
