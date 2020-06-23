25781 Avenida Pedregal

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 bed / 2 bath, single family home with attached 2 car garage. In a great interior location with a neighborhood and hills view. New carpet, interior paint, new bathroom counters, sinks and a new gas Range. Main floor bedroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in the living room. There are newer sliding glass doors and windows. There is a large sliding door off of the kitchen/dining area that leads out to your private patio. 2 upper bedrooms access to a balcony. Beautiful large community pool. There are many paths and greenbelts throughout the Harbor Lane Community. This home is very close to the bike/walking trail that leads to the Harbor without having to cross streets. Dana Point Harbor offers sport fishing, trips to Catalina Island, many fine restaurants, entertainment, festivals & shopping opportunities for everyone. This home is very close to award winning Capistrano Unified Schools, a huge sports park and farm to market shopping. No Pets.