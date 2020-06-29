All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
25582 Via Inez Road
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

25582 Via Inez Road

25582 Via Inez Road · No Longer Available
Location

25582 Via Inez Road, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is located in the hills of San Juan on the south west side overlooking Dana Point Harbor and Doheny Beach just 2 miles away. Coastline and water views from the backyard. Home has been recently renovated in 2018 and remodeled in 2010 with updated light and plumbing fixtures, flooring, cabinets, Granite Counters and Stainless appliances in Bathrooms, Kitchen and throughout. New furnace and A/C unit, with laundry in 2 car attached, direct access garage with front load washer/dryer included. Parking on Driveway and Street parking with RV parking for smaller trailer or boat. Extra storage with pull down stairs access to garage attic area Spacious backyard with gardener included. Gardener and Pest Control are($185/mo) and to be paid for by tenant. A real jewel for a rental in this area.
Contact Agent Mark Priegel Keller Williams Realty 949-633-9494 for showing appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25582 Via Inez Road have any available units?
25582 Via Inez Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 25582 Via Inez Road have?
Some of 25582 Via Inez Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25582 Via Inez Road currently offering any rent specials?
25582 Via Inez Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25582 Via Inez Road pet-friendly?
No, 25582 Via Inez Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 25582 Via Inez Road offer parking?
Yes, 25582 Via Inez Road offers parking.
Does 25582 Via Inez Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25582 Via Inez Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25582 Via Inez Road have a pool?
No, 25582 Via Inez Road does not have a pool.
Does 25582 Via Inez Road have accessible units?
No, 25582 Via Inez Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25582 Via Inez Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25582 Via Inez Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25582 Via Inez Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25582 Via Inez Road has units with air conditioning.
