25582 Via Inez Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home is located in the hills of San Juan on the south west side overlooking Dana Point Harbor and Doheny Beach just 2 miles away. Coastline and water views from the backyard. Home has been recently renovated in 2018 and remodeled in 2010 with updated light and plumbing fixtures, flooring, cabinets, Granite Counters and Stainless appliances in Bathrooms, Kitchen and throughout. New furnace and A/C unit, with laundry in 2 car attached, direct access garage with front load washer/dryer included. Parking on Driveway and Street parking with RV parking for smaller trailer or boat. Extra storage with pull down stairs access to garage attic area Spacious backyard with gardener included. Gardener and Pest Control are($185/mo) and to be paid for by tenant. A real jewel for a rental in this area.

. Contact Agent Mark Priegel Keller Williams Realty 949-633-9494 for showing appointments.