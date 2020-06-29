All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
25501 Purple Sage Lane

Location

25501 Purple Sage Lane, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Tropical oasis for lease!

Nestled on a hill side and centrally located in San Juan Capistrano, this first-time leased home has all the fine touches you would expect in an owner-occupied home.
Enjoy your morning coffee on the private backyard patio while you hear the sounds of nature and smell and aromas from the many plant species that are terraced up the hillside right in your own backyard.
You will think you are at the botanical Gardens as you meander through the nearly 9000 sqft, corner lot that is truly a plant lovers paradise.
This single-story home with bonus loft of 800 sqft has a private entry, and is just minutes from the Ocean. The owner of this tropical paradise spared no expense with upgrades you would expect in a high-end home such as, professional grade appliances, granite top surfaces, French doors, and a custom outside deck built up above the private patio area for panoramic views.
Enjoy entertaining family and friends in this spacious home and if it gets too late, your guests can simply use the guest’s room as they are lulled to sleep by the babbling brook just outside the French doors.
Or If a quiet evening home is what you are looking for, you can snuggle up in front of the fireplace on the Livingroom couch with your favorite glass of wine to unwind from a long day.
Once you see this home you will realize the owner never planned on leasing it out and her loving touch is everywhere throughout the property which makes this home a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25501 Purple Sage Lane have any available units?
25501 Purple Sage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 25501 Purple Sage Lane have?
Some of 25501 Purple Sage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25501 Purple Sage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25501 Purple Sage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25501 Purple Sage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25501 Purple Sage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 25501 Purple Sage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25501 Purple Sage Lane offers parking.
Does 25501 Purple Sage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25501 Purple Sage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25501 Purple Sage Lane have a pool?
No, 25501 Purple Sage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25501 Purple Sage Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 25501 Purple Sage Lane has accessible units.
Does 25501 Purple Sage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25501 Purple Sage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25501 Purple Sage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25501 Purple Sage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
