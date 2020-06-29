25501 Purple Sage Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Tropical oasis for lease!



Nestled on a hill side and centrally located in San Juan Capistrano, this first-time leased home has all the fine touches you would expect in an owner-occupied home.

Enjoy your morning coffee on the private backyard patio while you hear the sounds of nature and smell and aromas from the many plant species that are terraced up the hillside right in your own backyard.

You will think you are at the botanical Gardens as you meander through the nearly 9000 sqft, corner lot that is truly a plant lovers paradise.

This single-story home with bonus loft of 800 sqft has a private entry, and is just minutes from the Ocean. The owner of this tropical paradise spared no expense with upgrades you would expect in a high-end home such as, professional grade appliances, granite top surfaces, French doors, and a custom outside deck built up above the private patio area for panoramic views.

Enjoy entertaining family and friends in this spacious home and if it gets too late, your guests can simply use the guest’s room as they are lulled to sleep by the babbling brook just outside the French doors.

Or If a quiet evening home is what you are looking for, you can snuggle up in front of the fireplace on the Livingroom couch with your favorite glass of wine to unwind from a long day.

Once you see this home you will realize the owner never planned on leasing it out and her loving touch is everywhere throughout the property which makes this home a MUST SEE!