Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Rarely available upper single level Golf Villa with attached garage! Corner unit with nice views of 5th fairway and great location. The home is highly upgraded with a flexible floor plan for all. Located within prestigious Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano. The gated community offers a private country club with golf, tennis, pool & fitness. Minutes to world class schools, beaches, shopping & freeways.