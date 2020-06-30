557 Ophir Circle

Amenities

Very stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium located in a beautiful community in San Dimas. It is located next to a hillside with beautiful trees! This community has two pools, beautiful scenery, and mature shade trees! This property is commuter friendly, as it is within very close proximity to the 210 freeway. It is also within close distance to shopping and schools.



This home has been beautifully renovated! The interior has been freshly painted with beautiful base moldings, newer wood laminate flooring, newer windows and blinds, new AC/heating unit, recessed lighting throughout, and so much more! Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room, with a fireplace to enjoy during the cooler months. The kitchen features stunning quartz counter tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances! It overlooks the living room, making entertaining a breeze! Both bedrooms are very good-sized and have a good amount of closet space. The master bathroom is beautifully renovated with new quartz counter tops, wood cabinets, and a stunning tile shower! The hall bathroom has been renovated to match.



This property comes with a 2-car garage. The laundry room is located in the hallway. There is one balcony located off the back, with beautiful surrounding views, great to enjoy a cup of coffee with in the morning! This property is a definite must see, do not miss out!



Appliances included but not warrantied: refrigerator, washer, and dryer.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,285, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

