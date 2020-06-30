All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:53 AM

557 Ophir Circle

557 Ophir Circle · No Longer Available
Location

557 Ophir Circle, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Very stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium located in a beautiful community in San Dimas. It is located next to a hillside with beautiful trees! This community has two pools, beautiful scenery, and mature shade trees! This property is commuter friendly, as it is within very close proximity to the 210 freeway. It is also within close distance to shopping and schools.

This home has been beautifully renovated! The interior has been freshly painted with beautiful base moldings, newer wood laminate flooring, newer windows and blinds, new AC/heating unit, recessed lighting throughout, and so much more! Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room, with a fireplace to enjoy during the cooler months. The kitchen features stunning quartz counter tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances! It overlooks the living room, making entertaining a breeze! Both bedrooms are very good-sized and have a good amount of closet space. The master bathroom is beautifully renovated with new quartz counter tops, wood cabinets, and a stunning tile shower! The hall bathroom has been renovated to match.

This property comes with a 2-car garage. The laundry room is located in the hallway. There is one balcony located off the back, with beautiful surrounding views, great to enjoy a cup of coffee with in the morning! This property is a definite must see, do not miss out!

Appliances included but not warrantied: refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660
www.mesaproperties.net

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,285, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Ophir Circle have any available units?
557 Ophir Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 Ophir Circle have?
Some of 557 Ophir Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 Ophir Circle currently offering any rent specials?
557 Ophir Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Ophir Circle pet-friendly?
No, 557 Ophir Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 557 Ophir Circle offer parking?
Yes, 557 Ophir Circle offers parking.
Does 557 Ophir Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 Ophir Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Ophir Circle have a pool?
Yes, 557 Ophir Circle has a pool.
Does 557 Ophir Circle have accessible units?
No, 557 Ophir Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Ophir Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 Ophir Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

