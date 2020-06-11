Amenities

5640 Alta Vista Ave Available 04/26/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Home on a large lot with gated driveway - Single Story Home in San Diego with Views out to Coronado Bridge. Home located near local Schools, and just minutes to freeway access.



This home has carpet, wood laminate and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Dining area with sliding glass door that leads to the backyard.



The home has lots of windows giving it an open airy feel, there is central air conditioning and forced heating. Laundry room with washer and dryer in unit. Fenced front and backyard with a patio. Parking available in the 2 car garage and driveway, this property is accessed through the front gate. Property runs off of propane (tenants responsibilty)



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid, Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



