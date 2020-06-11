All apartments in San Diego
5640 Alta Vista Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

5640 Alta Vista Ave

5640 Alta Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5640 Alta Vista Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5640 Alta Vista Ave Available 04/26/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Home on a large lot with gated driveway - Single Story Home in San Diego with Views out to Coronado Bridge. Home located near local Schools, and just minutes to freeway access.

This home has carpet, wood laminate and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Dining area with sliding glass door that leads to the backyard.

The home has lots of windows giving it an open airy feel, there is central air conditioning and forced heating. Laundry room with washer and dryer in unit. Fenced front and backyard with a patio. Parking available in the 2 car garage and driveway, this property is accessed through the front gate. Property runs off of propane (tenants responsibilty)

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid, Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2297847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 Alta Vista Ave have any available units?
5640 Alta Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5640 Alta Vista Ave have?
Some of 5640 Alta Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 Alta Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5640 Alta Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 Alta Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5640 Alta Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5640 Alta Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5640 Alta Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 5640 Alta Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5640 Alta Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 Alta Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 5640 Alta Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5640 Alta Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 5640 Alta Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 Alta Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5640 Alta Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
