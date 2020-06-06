4938 Art St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

6 bedroom plenty of living space with good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Mounted TV in the Livingroom included. New energy efficient LED ceiling Fans Installed in every room. 2 car Detached garage and long Driveway. Newly renovated Kitchen. All flooring no carpet. Hardwood floors, 2x Refrigerator, Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard with Jacuzzi, Laundry room with Washer & Dryer, Fireplace, Oven / range. Hardwood Floors. Includes Gardener and weekly Jacuzzi service.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614