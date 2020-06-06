All apartments in San Diego
4938 Art St

4938 Art Street · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4938 Art Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
6 bedroom plenty of living space with good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Mounted TV in the Livingroom included. New energy efficient LED ceiling Fans Installed in every room. 2 car Detached garage and long Driveway. Newly renovated Kitchen. All flooring no carpet. Hardwood floors, 2x Refrigerator, Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard with Jacuzzi, Laundry room with Washer & Dryer, Fireplace, Oven / range. Hardwood Floors. Includes Gardener and weekly Jacuzzi service.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4938 Art St have any available units?
4938 Art St has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4938 Art St have?
Some of 4938 Art St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4938 Art St currently offering any rent specials?
4938 Art St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4938 Art St pet-friendly?
No, 4938 Art St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4938 Art St offer parking?
Yes, 4938 Art St does offer parking.
Does 4938 Art St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4938 Art St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4938 Art St have a pool?
No, 4938 Art St does not have a pool.
Does 4938 Art St have accessible units?
No, 4938 Art St does not have accessible units.
Does 4938 Art St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4938 Art St has units with dishwashers.
