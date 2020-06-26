All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3148 Mount Carol Dr

3148 Mount Carol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3148 Mount Carol Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3148 Mount Carol Dr Available 11/01/19 Brand New Remodel on this Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath Home in Clairemont! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

This spacious home in Clairemont just underwent a full remodel with new kitchen, bathrooms, paint, and flooring throughout. The home features new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, low maintenance yard, 2 car garage, and fireplace!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

PLEASE NOTE: Roof is scheduled to be replaced before the end of the year. Work will be performed during regular business hours and will take approx. 5 days to complete.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2770
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4GIyPXRkhY

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont
- PARKING: 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible for yard maintenance
- YEAR BUILT: 1963

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175752)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Mount Carol Dr have any available units?
3148 Mount Carol Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3148 Mount Carol Dr have?
Some of 3148 Mount Carol Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 Mount Carol Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Mount Carol Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Mount Carol Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3148 Mount Carol Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3148 Mount Carol Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3148 Mount Carol Dr offers parking.
Does 3148 Mount Carol Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3148 Mount Carol Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Mount Carol Dr have a pool?
No, 3148 Mount Carol Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Mount Carol Dr have accessible units?
No, 3148 Mount Carol Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Mount Carol Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3148 Mount Carol Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
