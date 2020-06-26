Amenities

3148 Mount Carol Dr Available 11/01/19 Brand New Remodel on this Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath Home in Clairemont! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



This spacious home in Clairemont just underwent a full remodel with new kitchen, bathrooms, paint, and flooring throughout. The home features new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, low maintenance yard, 2 car garage, and fireplace!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



PLEASE NOTE: Roof is scheduled to be replaced before the end of the year. Work will be performed during regular business hours and will take approx. 5 days to complete.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2770

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: No, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4GIyPXRkhY



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont

- PARKING: 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible for yard maintenance

- YEAR BUILT: 1963



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



