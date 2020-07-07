All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

10757 Gabacho Drive

10757 Gabacho Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Tierrasanta
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10757 Gabacho Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tierrasanta, 10757 Gabacho Dr, Corner Lot, Granite Counters, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage. - Beautiful single level home on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near schools and community parks. Owner is giving a $50 water credit per billing cycle. Living room has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a fireplace. Dining room has vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen has ceramic tile floors, skylight, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Family room has vaulted open beam wood ceilings, ceiling fan, built in bookshelves and plantation shutters. Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan and built in bookshelves. Bedroom #3 has plantation shutters. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, , direct access to the rear yard, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5272743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10757 Gabacho Drive have any available units?
10757 Gabacho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10757 Gabacho Drive have?
Some of 10757 Gabacho Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10757 Gabacho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10757 Gabacho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10757 Gabacho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10757 Gabacho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10757 Gabacho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10757 Gabacho Drive offers parking.
Does 10757 Gabacho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10757 Gabacho Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10757 Gabacho Drive have a pool?
No, 10757 Gabacho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10757 Gabacho Drive have accessible units?
No, 10757 Gabacho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10757 Gabacho Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10757 Gabacho Drive has units with dishwashers.

