10757 Gabacho Drive

Tierrasanta, 10757 Gabacho Dr, Corner Lot, Granite Counters, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage. - Beautiful single level home on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near schools and community parks. Owner is giving a $50 water credit per billing cycle. Living room has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a fireplace. Dining room has vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen has ceramic tile floors, skylight, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Family room has vaulted open beam wood ceilings, ceiling fan, built in bookshelves and plantation shutters. Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan and built in bookshelves. Bedroom #3 has plantation shutters. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, , direct access to the rear yard, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



