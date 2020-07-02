7302 Vista Rancho Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

European Estate located on 2.03 acres in the gated Enclave of The Summit. Features two dedicated offices, a dedicated media room, gym, family room, guest and recreation spaces. Seven generous bedroom suites provide privacy and relaxation.Recently remodled kitchen and guest casita, feautring wood floors.The outdoors has an abundance of amenities including a tennis court with lights, a volleyball court, an exotic pool and spa and a covered palapa with barbeque and wet bar, all surrounded by a lush lawn.