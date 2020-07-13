All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like Lakeview Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
Lakeview Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Lakeview Village

Open Now until 5pm
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd · (619) 457-6750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,000 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 002 · Avail. Nov 6

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 175 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Oct 9

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeview Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Lakeview Village in Spring Valley, CA, is a gorgeous community designed with luxury features in mind. Your newly renovated home showcases white or espresso-finish cabinetry, upgraded lighting, and brushed nickel finishes. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors are the perfect complement to stay comfortable in the sultry California climate. A contemporary GE and Frigidaire stainless-steel appliances package keeps life simple with self-cleaning oven, frost-free refrigerator with ice-maker, and dishwasher. High-speed internet capability and the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer set in each home complete your package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeview Village have any available units?
Lakeview Village has 8 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeview Village have?
Some of Lakeview Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeview Village currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeview Village is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Is Lakeview Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeview Village is pet friendly.
Does Lakeview Village offer parking?
Yes, Lakeview Village offers parking.
Does Lakeview Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeview Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeview Village have a pool?
Yes, Lakeview Village has a pool.
Does Lakeview Village have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeview Village has accessible units.
Does Lakeview Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeview Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeview Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeview Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lakeview Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd
Spring Valley, CA 91977

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity