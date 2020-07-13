Amenities
Lakeview Village in Spring Valley, CA, is a gorgeous community designed with luxury features in mind. Your newly renovated home showcases white or espresso-finish cabinetry, upgraded lighting, and brushed nickel finishes. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors are the perfect complement to stay comfortable in the sultry California climate. A contemporary GE and Frigidaire stainless-steel appliances package keeps life simple with self-cleaning oven, frost-free refrigerator with ice-maker, and dishwasher. High-speed internet capability and the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer set in each home complete your package.