Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center hot tub package receiving playground

Lakeview Village in Spring Valley, CA, is a gorgeous community designed with luxury features in mind. Your newly renovated home showcases white or espresso-finish cabinetry, upgraded lighting, and brushed nickel finishes. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors are the perfect complement to stay comfortable in the sultry California climate. A contemporary GE and Frigidaire stainless-steel appliances package keeps life simple with self-cleaning oven, frost-free refrigerator with ice-maker, and dishwasher. High-speed internet capability and the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer set in each home complete your package.