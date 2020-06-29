4121 Lake Shore Lane

Amenities
This upgraded home will make a great home for you and your family. It is a very creative and well laid-out house with nearly 2,000 sq. ft. of living space, lots of storage space and a 2 car garage.
This home includes high doors and archways throughout. Kitchen/Dining area has a large center island with granite counter tops, a dual sink, an upgraded storage/cabinet area and matching Stainless Steel appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Stove top and Oven.
A spacious Master Bath with separate dual sinks, a Large tub and a separate shower ... PLUS a nice large Walk-In closet ... as well as a Office/Tech area on the 2nd floor.
Washer and Dryer are included and are located conveniently near the bedrooms on the 2nd floor!
It is located in a family friendly community and near manicured common areas & walkways where you can walk/jog/ride bikes on the paths or play on the playgrounds. This house backs up to beautiful small pond/wildlife area nestled in the valley with great views of the local mountains. This is a great place to live. 15 miles from Temecula or Escondido, easy access via I-15.
Alarm system is installed and can be activated at tenant expense.
Minimum One Year Lease required. Dogs welcome upon Owner Approval and Pet FEE-DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.