Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, hilltop Rancho Santa Fe Home on a large nearly two-acre lot with walking/hiking trails to the ocean! The home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with tons of natural light from every room and an ocean view from the top floor library room. The home is situated in a gated community on quiet cul de sac just minutes from San Diego’s best beaches. Take in the breathtaking canyon and ocean views surrounded by an abundance of fruit trees, nature trails and ocean breezes.