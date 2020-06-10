All apartments in San Diego County
San Diego County, CA
3613 Palomar Drive (Guest Unit)
3613 Palomar Drive (Guest Unit)

3613 Palomar Drive · No Longer Available
3613 Palomar Drive, San Diego County, CA 92028

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
Newly Designed & Remodeled Guest Unit, Brand New Everything, All Utilities & Internet Included in Rent! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.

Do Not Miss this Newly Designed and Remodeled Studio Layout Guest Unit in Fallbrook!
Brand New Everything! All Utilities & Spectrum Internet Included in Rent!
Light, Open, Private, and Located on a Beautiful Country Property with Views, Views, Views!

Open Studio Layout / 1 Bath / 522 Square Feet / Private, Gated Entry / Private Patio Space!

It is being offered at $1595 per Month with a One Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $1695 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are all Brand New: Electric stove, oven, refrigerator, and stacked washer and dryer units.

ALL Utilities, Spectrum Internet, & Landscaping Included in Rent!
Nothing to worry about, Everything to Enjoy!

This unit has central heating and AC through the main home above and is on Septic.

A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

Any add'l TV, satellite or particular high speed internet requirements will be tenant responsibility.

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE5680303)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
