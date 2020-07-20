3231 Dehesa Rd #35

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Upgraded 2 Bed-2 Bath Condo w/Golf Course view - Two story condo at the Fairway Villas located in El Cajon. Great views of the Singing Hills Golf Resort.



This condo has wood laminate flooring throughout, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Enjoy the views from the balcony or patio area, this unit has a washer and dryer for tenants use. Complex amenities: Gated complex, gardener service for common areas, BBQ, pool and spa.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Small pet (under 30 lbs.) okay on approval with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE4930445)