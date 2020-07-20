All apartments in San Diego County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

3231 Dehesa Rd #35

3231 Dehesa Road · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Dehesa Road, San Diego County, CA 92019

Upgraded 2 Bed-2 Bath Condo w/Golf Course view - Two story condo at the Fairway Villas located in El Cajon. Great views of the Singing Hills Golf Resort.

This condo has wood laminate flooring throughout, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Enjoy the views from the balcony or patio area, this unit has a washer and dryer for tenants use. Complex amenities: Gated complex, gardener service for common areas, BBQ, pool and spa.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Small pet (under 30 lbs.) okay on approval with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

