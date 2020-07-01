2299 San Remo Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly tennis court

Coming Soon! Ask about Military Discount!



Highly sought after Gated Verona Hills home coming soon. Available Mid June to July 1st. Turnkey and ready for move in. Frigidaire Gallery stainless appliances. Oven with 5 burner cook top, microwave,and dishwasher. Newer kitchen pull out faucet, and remote controlled LED multi-color lighting in the kitchen for accent lighting ,or holiday colors. This kitchen also sports granite counters with full matching backsplash and flooring. Breakfast bar, and garden window with awesome views .Kitchen nook enjoys French doors to the back yard. Vaulted ceilings make this home feel much bigger than it is with a very open floorplan feel. Living room is spacious,with a cozy, granite fireplace. Mounted LED TV in L/R stays! Lovely wood laminate flooring throughout the home and wood looking tile in the bathrooms and 5" baseboards throughout Both bedrooms have French slider doors. 6 panel doors and bedroom closet doors thought the house. Both bathrooms have newer sinks, glass backsplash, framed mirrors lighting and matching accessories and faucet, Shower head, shower doors, and showers have been re-glazed. The front door has been painted and a keyless front door key pad. Newer garage door with a Whisper Drive, cellphone activated opener and keyless combo entry key pad. Exterior has new paint, refreshed landscaping, new lighting fixtures,and the fence has been spruced up and re-stained. Patio Furniture and garden Box Stay. The garage is an oversized 2 car garage w/ storage.



Home is pet friendly and comes with backyard Pet kennel. Gated community RV Parking.