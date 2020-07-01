All apartments in San Diego County
2299 San Remo Circle

2299 San Remo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2299 San Remo Circle, San Diego County, CA 92084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Coming Soon! Ask about Military Discount!

Highly sought after Gated Verona Hills home coming soon. Available Mid June to July 1st. Turnkey and ready for move in. Frigidaire Gallery stainless appliances. Oven with 5 burner cook top, microwave,and dishwasher. Newer kitchen pull out faucet, and remote controlled LED multi-color lighting in the kitchen for accent lighting ,or holiday colors. This kitchen also sports granite counters with full matching backsplash and flooring. Breakfast bar, and garden window with awesome views .Kitchen nook enjoys French doors to the back yard. Vaulted ceilings make this home feel much bigger than it is with a very open floorplan feel. Living room is spacious,with a cozy, granite fireplace. Mounted LED TV in L/R stays! Lovely wood laminate flooring throughout the home and wood looking tile in the bathrooms and 5" baseboards throughout Both bedrooms have French slider doors. 6 panel doors and bedroom closet doors thought the house. Both bathrooms have newer sinks, glass backsplash, framed mirrors lighting and matching accessories and faucet, Shower head, shower doors, and showers have been re-glazed. The front door has been painted and a keyless front door key pad. Newer garage door with a Whisper Drive, cellphone activated opener and keyless combo entry key pad. Exterior has new paint, refreshed landscaping, new lighting fixtures,and the fence has been spruced up and re-stained. Patio Furniture and garden Box Stay. The garage is an oversized 2 car garage w/ storage.

Home is pet friendly and comes with backyard Pet kennel. Gated community RV Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 San Remo Circle have any available units?
2299 San Remo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 2299 San Remo Circle have?
Some of 2299 San Remo Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2299 San Remo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2299 San Remo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 San Remo Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2299 San Remo Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2299 San Remo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2299 San Remo Circle offers parking.
Does 2299 San Remo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2299 San Remo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 San Remo Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2299 San Remo Circle has a pool.
Does 2299 San Remo Circle have accessible units?
No, 2299 San Remo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 San Remo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2299 San Remo Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2299 San Remo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2299 San Remo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
