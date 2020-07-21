1890 Da Gama Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upgraded Beautiful Two-story 4 bed +1 optional & 3 bath in North Escondido Equipped with Solar Panels!! - This home is conveniently located in North Escondido within the Sunset Heights community on a corner lot with city and valley views. This highly upgraded two-story 5BR, 3BA, with a Bonus Rm approx. 3,748sf. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, center island with informal dining area which opens to the family room with built-in cabinetry. Located off of the entry is the formal dining room opening to the formal living room great for entertaining. Master bedroom is privately located at one end of the second story, the master suite offers a walk-in closet with an abundance of space. Home is equipped with solar panels -you will save a ton on electricity. Entire home has a water filtration system. 3 car garage with epoxy floors. Beautiful back yard with amazing sunset views, perfect space for entertaining.



