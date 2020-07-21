All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 1890 Da Gama Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
1890 Da Gama Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1890 Da Gama Ct

1890 Da Gama Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1890 Da Gama Court, San Diego County, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded Beautiful Two-story 4 bed +1 optional & 3 bath in North Escondido Equipped with Solar Panels!! - This home is conveniently located in North Escondido within the Sunset Heights community on a corner lot with city and valley views. This highly upgraded two-story 5BR, 3BA, with a Bonus Rm approx. 3,748sf. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, center island with informal dining area which opens to the family room with built-in cabinetry. Located off of the entry is the formal dining room opening to the formal living room great for entertaining. Master bedroom is privately located at one end of the second story, the master suite offers a walk-in closet with an abundance of space. Home is equipped with solar panels -you will save a ton on electricity. Entire home has a water filtration system. 3 car garage with epoxy floors. Beautiful back yard with amazing sunset views, perfect space for entertaining.

Home is professionally managed by WeLease. Please visit www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5517512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Da Gama Ct have any available units?
1890 Da Gama Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 1890 Da Gama Ct have?
Some of 1890 Da Gama Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 Da Gama Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Da Gama Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Da Gama Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1890 Da Gama Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1890 Da Gama Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1890 Da Gama Ct offers parking.
Does 1890 Da Gama Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 Da Gama Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Da Gama Ct have a pool?
No, 1890 Da Gama Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1890 Da Gama Ct have accessible units?
No, 1890 Da Gama Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 Da Gama Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1890 Da Gama Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1890 Da Gama Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1890 Da Gama Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Elán Summit Apartment Homes
2660 Alpine Blvd
Alpine, CA 91901
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Shadow Glen
140 14th St
Ramona, CA 92065

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine