San Diego County, CA
1835 Elevado Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1835 Elevado Road

1835 Elevado Road · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Elevado Road, San Diego County, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1835 Elevado Road ~ Vista, CA. ~ Country Living w/ OCEAN VIEW - This is a unique home with 3 bedrooms, 1-3/4 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet. It's in the hills of Vista, nestled among large custom homes. It features a living room and a family room with lots of storage including a storage shed outside, a large field-stone fireplace, lots of parking, fresh paint throughout, upgraded kitchen counters, upgraded bathroom vanities and window seats throughout the living room and 2 bedrooms.

The yard features an avocado tree and a pomegranate tree.

Appliances include a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Tenant to provide a washer, dryer and fridge. Utilities are tenant responsibility as well, this home is on propane and septic.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 for appointment to see inside, Monday - Friday: 9am to 5pm. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3765192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Elevado Road have any available units?
1835 Elevado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 1835 Elevado Road have?
Some of 1835 Elevado Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Elevado Road currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Elevado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Elevado Road pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Elevado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 1835 Elevado Road offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Elevado Road offers parking.
Does 1835 Elevado Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Elevado Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Elevado Road have a pool?
No, 1835 Elevado Road does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Elevado Road have accessible units?
No, 1835 Elevado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Elevado Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Elevado Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Elevado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Elevado Road does not have units with air conditioning.
