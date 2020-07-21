Amenities

1835 Elevado Road ~ Vista, CA. ~ Country Living w/ OCEAN VIEW - This is a unique home with 3 bedrooms, 1-3/4 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet. It's in the hills of Vista, nestled among large custom homes. It features a living room and a family room with lots of storage including a storage shed outside, a large field-stone fireplace, lots of parking, fresh paint throughout, upgraded kitchen counters, upgraded bathroom vanities and window seats throughout the living room and 2 bedrooms.



The yard features an avocado tree and a pomegranate tree.



Appliances include a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Tenant to provide a washer, dryer and fridge. Utilities are tenant responsibility as well, this home is on propane and septic.



No Pets Allowed



