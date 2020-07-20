All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

15825 Marmac Dr

15825 Marmac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15825 Marmac Drive, San Diego County, CA 92065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2.5 Acre Hourse Property - Property Id: 107675

Fenced and cross fenced 2.5 acres flat lot.

Main House: 4 bds/ 2 bths over 1700 sq ft with wood burning insert fireplace, wet bar, family room and dining area. Central AC installed 2 years ago. Monthly rent is $2,250 plus your share of utilities.

Guest House: 700 sq.ft. Equipped with kitchen, bathroom, ceiling fan, window AC and large storage space. Monthly rent is $1,150 plus your share of utilities.

This place is ideal for large family or multi-generation share living. The price will be $2,900 per month if you rent both.
Commute: 10 minutes to Poway and 20 minutes to Carmel Mountain Ranch/Rancho Bernardo.

Please email me your basic information, such as number of people, move in date, gross income, etc. if you are interested. The house is currently occupied so please don't disturb tenants. Both units will be available at same time.

Income verification, credit check and rental history are required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107675
Property Id 107675

(RLNE4784755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

