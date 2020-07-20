15825 Marmac Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2.5 Acre Hourse Property - Property Id: 107675



Fenced and cross fenced 2.5 acres flat lot.



Main House: 4 bds/ 2 bths over 1700 sq ft with wood burning insert fireplace, wet bar, family room and dining area. Central AC installed 2 years ago. Monthly rent is $2,250 plus your share of utilities.



Guest House: 700 sq.ft. Equipped with kitchen, bathroom, ceiling fan, window AC and large storage space. Monthly rent is $1,150 plus your share of utilities.



This place is ideal for large family or multi-generation share living. The price will be $2,900 per month if you rent both.

Commute: 10 minutes to Poway and 20 minutes to Carmel Mountain Ranch/Rancho Bernardo.



Please email me your basic information, such as number of people, move in date, gross income, etc. if you are interested. The house is currently occupied so please don't disturb tenants. Both units will be available at same time.



Income verification, credit check and rental history are required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107675

