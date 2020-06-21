All apartments in San Clemente
2104 Via Pecana
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:28 PM

2104 Via Pecana

2104 Via Pecana · (949) 275-1109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle School. Huge fenced in backyard with patio space and panoramic hills views! Past the double door entry find soaring two-story ceilings and an open, light, and bright floor plan. Chic, new engineered hardwood flooring all throughout the home. This kitchen is sure to impress with a large walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, center island, and new appliances including a stainless-steel microwave, five burner stovetop range, dishwater and hood. Cozy fireplaces are found in the family room and master suite. One bedroom conveniently located on the main level and on the upper level find the master suite and two spacious bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. The master suite is large in size and showcases the gorgeous hills views, vaulted ceilings and has a master bathroom featuring dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Further refinements include new interior paint, new paint on the exterior trim and fences, new lighting fixtures, and new water efficient toilets. Individual laundry room inside and a three-car garage! Hurry on this one! **NEW A/C INSTALLED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Via Pecana have any available units?
2104 Via Pecana has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2104 Via Pecana have?
Some of 2104 Via Pecana's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Via Pecana currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Via Pecana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Via Pecana pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Via Pecana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2104 Via Pecana offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Via Pecana does offer parking.
Does 2104 Via Pecana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Via Pecana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Via Pecana have a pool?
No, 2104 Via Pecana does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Via Pecana have accessible units?
No, 2104 Via Pecana does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Via Pecana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Via Pecana has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Via Pecana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2104 Via Pecana has units with air conditioning.
