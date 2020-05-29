1480 E Marshall Blvd #15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool garage

Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required.

3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse. Recessed lighting, kitchen has all new stainless appliances and large walk in pantry, double door master bedroom has walk in closet, laundry room has new washer and dryer and under-stair storage, central air, ceiling fans, tile downstairs and laminate upstairs, landscaped patio. One car garage plus one carport space. Community swimming pool. Water and trash paid by Owner. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer/dryer included. Conveniently close to 210. Pets considered with additional rent.

Apply online at TLCREFS.COM.



(RLNE5795187)