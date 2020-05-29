All apartments in San Bernardino
Find more places like 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino, CA
/
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1480 E Marshall Blvd #15

1480 Marshall Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Bernardino
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1480 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA 92404
DRNAG

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required.
3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse. Recessed lighting, kitchen has all new stainless appliances and large walk in pantry, double door master bedroom has walk in closet, laundry room has new washer and dryer and under-stair storage, central air, ceiling fans, tile downstairs and laminate upstairs, landscaped patio. One car garage plus one carport space. Community swimming pool. Water and trash paid by Owner. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer/dryer included. Conveniently close to 210. Pets considered with additional rent.
Apply online at TLCREFS.COM.

(RLNE5795187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 have any available units?
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino, CA.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 have?
Some of 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 currently offering any rent specials?
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 is pet friendly.
Does 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 offer parking?
Yes, 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 does offer parking.
Does 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 have a pool?
Yes, 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 has a pool.
Does 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 have accessible units?
No, 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 E Marshall Blvd #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St
San Bernardino, CA 92410

Similar Pages

San Bernardino 1 BedroomsSan Bernardino 2 Bedrooms
San Bernardino 3 BedroomsSan Bernardino Apartments with Balcony
San Bernardino Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CASan Dimas, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA
Palm Springs, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

San Bernardino Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College